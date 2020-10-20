Most people like to observe Navratri fast. Because apart from certain rules related to worship and food, there is not much bondage in the fast of Navratri. In Hinduism anyway, fasting has been associated with purification of body and mind. Not with too much restriction of any kind. Know here, what kind of benefits you get by observing Navratri fast…

First body purification

– Navaratri fasts are kept for 9 days. One week is enough to completely detoxify your body according to different medical practices. That is, in these 9 days you can purify the body by taking out all the toxins in your body.

Fresh Mental Energy

– The kind of food we eat, the same kind of emotion arises in our mind. For this reason, the fruits of Navratri fasting have a direct effect on your body and mind. During the fast of Navratri, not only your body is clean but mental purification also takes place.

Fasting people feel very light and happy

-If you light a lamp of cow’s ghee for two times during Navratri days with a little devotion, you will worship in your house with incense and lamp, then you will experience a different kind of peace inside you, mentally Will make more strong and fill with new energy.

Digestive system healing

– You have rarely noticed that during the fast of Navratri, healing of your digestive system occurs within the entire 7 to 9 days. That is, the waste materials deposited in the digestive system come out.

-Because the fruit and satvic food that you use during Navratri, it works for internal cleansing of your digestive system and healing of nerves and pulse.

Fasting for Navratri governs the increasing weight

During this period, internal inflammation in the intestine, liver-related eating disorders, wounds, ulcers etc. begin to heal naturally. In this way, this fast also works to improve your digestion.

Controlling weight

– People who are troubled by their increasing weight, they can control their obesity during Navratri fast. He too remains hungry. Because during Navratri, you have the freedom to eat fruit, kuttu, singhade flour and sago.

-You can reduce your fat by preparing all these things with very little smoothness. Because most of the things eaten during Navratri fast are naturally fat free. Just while cooking them in the kitchen, you try to maintain this quality of them. That is, do not make them in too much oil or ghee.

