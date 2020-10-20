It is a law to worship Siddhidatri, the ninth form of Mother Durga, on Navami. This goddess is going to fulfill all the wishes of all her devotees. According to Pt. Bhanupratapanarayan Mishra, Ashwin Shukla Navami will be celebrated on October 24 along with Ashtami Tithi this time, because October 23 is Ashtami with Saptamiweedh. From the point of view of theology, Navami with Ashtami is also auspicious. It is said that Lord Shiva also attained all his achievements by the grace of mother Siddhidatri.

Due to his compassion, he was called Ardhanarishwar. The goddess spread Mahamaya to kill Madhu-Catabh, which led to many forms of the goddess. The demons got confused as to which goddess it is, who is spreading maya, the whole people whose love is being trapped. On asking the demons, Devi says that these are my powers, see them contained in me. This is the mother Kamala who gives tantra to Tantrikas.

Virgo worship is also done on Ashtami and Navami. It is believed that the mother accepts her worship only through these girls. Two daughters, Ganesh and Bhairav, should also have food with these girls. Worship without it is considered incomplete. Must give any fruit with pudding, chickpeas, puris etc. to the girls. At the same time, Dakshina should also be given to the girls happily according to their strength. The younger the girl is, the better the fruit will be. The girl should not be more than 10 years old. Girls should also take blessings from them while leaving the house.

Mantra: Unusiddhidatrayai Namah.

Worship method: Worship Ganesha after taking bath in the morning, then offer red flowers, paan etc. to the mother. Worship the mother and perform aarti by offering material to the groomer. Also worship your Kuldevi today. Do the havan at least nine times or 108 times by taking the name of the mother. The unbroken lamp should be kept burning even tonight. Sprinkle the urn water in the entire house after the girl’s worship.