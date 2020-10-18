The festival of Navratri has started from October 17, 2020. Today is the second day of Navratri. On the second day of Navratri, Goddess Brahmacharini Swaroop of Maa Durga is worshiped. According to the scriptures, Goddess Parvati had done austerities for several thousand years by being a brahmachari to get Lord Shankar as her husband. Due to this difficult austerity, his name became Tapacharini i.e. Brahmacharini. People of the festival of Navratri greet their loved ones with messages and images filled with devotion to their mother. We are telling you some such SMS, images and messages from which you can give the second day of Navratri.

1. Whenever I missed you a mother

You gave your shelter in the region

Kalyugi in this world, you gave support.

Happy Navratri.

3. Mother Ambe to you

Deliver happiness and prosperity fame.

Jai Mata Di.

Happy Navratri.

4. Mother’s court decorated with red color chunari

A delighted mind, a pulsed world

Mother came to your door with little steps

This is our blessing this Navratri

Jai Mata Di.

Happy navratri 2020

5. Mother Queen does not give us boon,

Just give us a little love,

This whole life lived in your feet,

Just one blessing

Happy Navratri to all of you

Good navratri 2020

6. When grief increases,

The solution is nowhere to be found,

Then he comes to the court of mother,

He takes a smile on his face.

Happy navratri 2020