Navratri 2020: Navratri starts on Saturday, 17 October. On this day, worship of Goddess Durga will begin with the Vidhan Vidhi Vidhan. Different forms of Nav Durga are worshiped in Navratri. The first day of Navratri is known as Ghatasthapana or Prathama. It is the day when people worship Goddess Shailputri. Goddesses with different names are considered to be incarnations of Mata Durga. Today we will tell you how Goddess Durga got its name Durga.

According to Shiv Puran, this is a mythological story

It is said in the Shiv Purana that the monolithic Brahman, the supreme syllable Brahma, Lord Sadasiva, created power from his Deity i.e. body. The power of that Lord Sadasiva has been called Shakti Ambika, who is a quality Maya, mother of wisdom, disorderly and predominant in nature. Shakti Ambika has eight arms, she is armed with many weapons. She is the wife of Lord Sadashiva. Sadasiva is incomplete without him. A powerful monster was born in the lineage of Asura Hiranyaksha, named Durgamasura. He was very powerful. Everyone was afraid of his atrocities. Gods were also afraid. One day he attacked heaven itself. All the gods, including Indra, the king of the gods, left heaven and fled. His powers were of no use to him.

Heaven was now inaccessible to Durgamasura. All the gods took refuge in the caves to save their lives. The problem of how to drive Durgamasura from heaven and defeat him was a formidable problem. The gods then decided to worship Adishakti Ambika. All the gods started worshiping Maa Ambika. Pleased with his tenacity, Mother Ambika blessed the Gods to be fearless of Durgamasura.

Durgamasur also came to know about this incident. Detectives told that Maa Ambika has given the boon to the Gods to be fearless. Due to this, Durgamasur became angry and crushed into arrogance of his force and started challenging Adishakti. He, along with all his weapons and monster army, challenged mother Ambika to battle. Then mother Ambika appeared, then she destroyed the monster army. A fierce battle ensued between Durgamasura and Maa Ambika. After this, mother Ambika killed Durgamasura. Due to the slaughter of Durgamasura, Adishakti Ambika became popular as Maa Durga. Since then, she has a name Devi Durga.