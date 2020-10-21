The festival of worship of mother has started. In these nine days of Navratri, people observe fast and worship the girl on Ashtami and Navami (Maha Navami). Navratri began on 17 October. The festival of Dussehra (Dussehra) is celebrated on Dashami after a fast lasting for nine days. This time Navami and Dussehra are on the same day. Due to this there is confusion about the date of fasting of Navami Puja and Ashtami.

According to Jyotirvid Pandit Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, Mahashtami will be worshiped on 23 October 2020 on Friday. The fast of Mahashtami will be kept on 24 October 2020 day on Saturday. Apart from this, Mahanavami will be celebrated on Sunday, 25 October 2020. On the same day, on the same day of Navami Sunday, until the day of 11:14, Yajna-Havan, Kanya Pujan, related to Navratri fasting rituals will be done. Those who keep the first and last vow will keep the fast of Ashtami on October 24 and worship the girl on the day of Navami on October 25. The festival of Dussehra will be celebrated in the evening on 25 October. The Navratri fast can be passed only on 25th October by retiring from the Yajna-Havan etc.

Snaps of Mahashtami: Friday 23 October 2020

Fast of Mahashtami: Saturday 24 October 2020 day

Sandhi Puja of Ashtami-Navami on October 24 from 11:03 am to 11:51 pm.

Navratri Vrat Kanya Poojan: 25 October 2020 till 11:14 pm on Sunday

How long is the eighth date

Ashtami date from 6.57 AM on 23 October – 6.8 AM on 24 October

How long is mahanavami date

Mahanavami on October 24 from 58 in the morning – October 25 at 7.41 in the morning