The fast of Navratri lasts for a full nine days. In such a situation, if you are fasting, eating fried food for a long time can make your face worse. On fasting days we have limited options to eat, so it is important to eat something that does not harm our skin.

Eating too much fat or eating fried food in ghee increases the weight, along with the problem of pimples on the face. If you want to see the glow on your screen this Navratri, then keep away from smooth food. Instead, include a diet rich in fiber and nourishing skin in your plate. Know here what they are

Pumpkin Seeds



Make a habit of eating one fistful of pumpkin seeds every day for glowing skin. Fry them in ghee and then sprinkle rock salt and consume them. Pumpkin seeds are rich in fiber, making it easier to keep the stomach full for a longer period of time.

sugar beets



It is rich in iron, phosphorus, calcium, potassium, copper and vitamin-C. Phosphorus is considered very good for hair growth. Besides, eating it also enhances the color of the skin.

Water chestnut



During Navratri fast, everyone likes to eat water chestnut flour or water chestnut. But do you know that it contains anti-bacterial, anti-oxidant, vitamin-A and vitamin-C, which protect the skin from pimples and help to provide shiny skin. Due to its high water content, it provides moisture to the skin.

Nuts



Very few people know that a handful of nuts can prove beneficial for the skin. For example, cashew is beneficial for rejuvenating the skin. In addition, walnuts are the best way to get anti-aging and natural shine. On fasting days, they should be consumed lightly by roasting them in ghee.

curd



Rich in Vitamin-B2, Vitamin-B6 and Vitamin-B12, yogurt is considered the best for detoxifying the skin. Dark circles on the face lighten with curd. It has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties, which prevents acne. It reduces hair fall.

Sago



Sago is a treasure of qualities, which calms the excessive heat in the body. It is also considered the best diet for your skin. It contains a large amount of zinc, copper and selenium, which are considered beneficial for the skin. All three protect the skin from the sun’s harmful trans-violet rays and free-radicals.