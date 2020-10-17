The Shailputri form of Maa Durga is worshiped on the first day of Navratri. She was named Shailputri due to the birth of Himalayas in the daughter form. In the previous birth, she was the daughter of Prajapati Daksha, then she was named Sati. He was married to Lord Shankarji. In the yajna of Prajapati Daksha, Sati consumed her body and was born as the daughter of Shailraj Himalaya in the next life. Parvati and Haimavati are also their names. According to a story of the Upanishads, they had done the pride of the gods in a haematological form. The importance and powers of the first Shailputri in the new Durga are eternal. They are worshiped and worshiped on the first day of Navratri worship. In worship on this day, yogis practice their mind by positioning themselves in the mooladhara chakra. Kalash is established on the first day in Navratri. With this, Navratri begins. Come, know how to establish an urn in Navratri

Navratri 2020: Today is six and a half hours for Ghatasthapana, these are the auspicious 3 auspicious times of Ghatasthapana, this time Navami and Vijayadashami on the same day

How to establish this

-Establish Goddess Bhagwati by laying a red seat on the checkpoint

-Install in northeast

Keep Gangajal, couple of long, mustard, black sesame, turmeric, betel nut

-Keep water full in the water, keep a silver coin or a rupee coin according to the power.

Keep five, seven or nine mango leaves around the burn.

-Bring red chunri on Jata coconut and tie Kalava nine times. (Do not tie knots)

(Resolve to keep coconut rice in hand and then set it on the coconut urn. Do not change the location of the urn. Worship the urn everyday)

– Call the Guru, Leading God Ganesha, Shankaraji, Vishnuji, Sarvadevi and Navagraha before the establishment of Kalash.

While taking a vow to chant the mantra, establish an urn while reciting the same

Ghat Establishment Muhurat (Saturday)

Auspicious time – 6:27 am to 10:13 am (great for students)

Abhijeet Muhurta – From 11:44 to 12:29 in the afternoon (Sarvajan)

Static Lagna (Scorpio) – 8.45 am to 11 am (Shubh Choghadiya, best for businessmen)

Good for what zodiac

Auspicious for all zodiac signs. Special fruitful for Aries and Scorpio.

Today’s auspicious color: Red

Red color is very dear to mother Shailputri. Offer them red colored chunari, coconut and sweet paan.

What color clothes to wear

The devotees should wear red and pink colored clothes during worship.

Importance of present day

Shailputri is the most important of the Navadurga. Mahatma Bhagwati came to the home of the mountain Himalayas, hence her name was Shailputri. If the natives worship Shailputri, they get the blessings of the nine goddesses.