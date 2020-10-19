Chandraghanta form is worshiped on the third day of Navratri. It is believed that the Chandraghanta form of Mata Rani makes devotees fearless and gentle. According to astrologers it is believed that the people whose moon is weak. They must worship Maa Chandraghanta. Let us know what to offer to our mother and how to worship them:

Such is the form of mother

The third form of Mother is riding on the mother Chandraghanta lion. In addition to lotus and lotus in ten hands, there are astra-weapons. Half moon on the forehead is his identity. They are called Chandraghanta because of this half moon.

Navratri 2020: On the third day of Navratri, worship of mother Chandraghanta, worshiper of mother becomes fearless

Wear this color: Worshipers should wear golden or yellow clothes in the worship of Maa Chandraghanta.

Offer a white lotus and yellow rose garland to the mother.

Enjoyment: The mother should offer saffron kheer and a dessert made of milk. Panchamrit, sugar and sugar can also be offered to the mother.

mantra

Pindajapravarrudha Chandkopastrakarayuta.

Prasadam Tanute Mahyam Chandraghantetti Vishruta.

