Shardiya Navaratri has started on 17 October, 2020 i.e. from today. This time of festivals starts with Navratri. Nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped during the nine days of Navratri. The story of each goddess is special. These stories inspire humans to continue fighting the difficulties of life. Devotees worship Mata and observe a nine-day fast. It is a festival of positivity and dedication.

Read the mythology related to mother Shailputri

Mother Shailputri is worshiped on the first day of Navratri. His vehicle is Taurus (bull). The word Shell means mountain. Shailputri is said to be the daughter of Mount Himalaya. The story behind this is that once Prajapati Daksha (father of Sati) performed a yajna and invited all the gods. Daksha did not send invitations to Lord Shiva and Sati. In such a situation, Sati told her to go to the yagna, Lord Shiva explained to her that it was not right to go without invitation but when she did not agree, Shiva gave her permission.

Happy Navratri 2020: Send these great SMS, images and messages to your loved ones- ‘Happy Navratri’

When Sati arrived at her father’s place, she had to face the unsuspecting behavior. Apart from his mother, no one spoke fondly to him. His sisters continued to ridicule him. She became enraged at such harsh behavior and insulting her husband. In anger, guilt and anger, he consumed himself in the yagna fire. Hearing this news, Lord Shiva sent his people and made the Yajna of Daksha completely destroyed.

In the next birth, Sati was born as the daughter of the Himalayas. That is why they are called Shailputri.