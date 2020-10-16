This time on Navratri, three special coincidences are being made. Mother Bhagwati will arrive on horse and farewell will be on elephant. According to astrologers, the first day of Navratri will be very special due to the fall of Surya Sankranti.

Acharya Rakesh Kumar Shukla, the priest of the Saraswati temple in the IIT campus, told that this time three special combinations are being made in the Shardiya Navratri. The first coincidence is coming up after 58 years. Saturn and Jupiter will communicate in their respective zodiac signs Capricorn and Sagittarius. In the second coincidence, on the seventeenth of October, the sun is falling. On this day, the Sun will enter Libra.

Navratri 2020: On Navratri, these are the auspicious Chaughadiya and Abhijeet Muhurta for the establishment of the urn, do Ghatasthapana in this ascendant to get auspicious results.

Due to the solstice of the sun, the fruits of worship and donations made on this day are thousand times more. The third and major coincidence will be a seven-day special coincidence throughout Navratri. By doing auspicious work in these Yogas, work is accomplished and special benefits are obtained. Told that this time the arrival of Maa Durga will be on the horse. He told that during this time special care should be taken of rules, restraint and food. Worshiping mother Durga should be offered sixteen adornments.

Happy Navratri 2020: Wish your friends and relatives with these messages, share these wishes

Navratri will be from seventeen to twenty five October. Kalash installation will be from 6.25 am to 10.10 am, 11.42 am to 12.27 am at Abhijeet Muhurta and from 12 noon to 4:30 pm. The second stable Ascendant Taurus will be from 07:06 to 09:02 at night, but Chaughdiya is auspicious only till 07:30, so the Kalash can be established between 07:08 to 07:30.