Navaratri is a sacred time of self-contemplation and union with nature. Behind this festival, our eternal tradition, awareness and preparedness to fight the diseases of the seasons are also hidden. The body’s strength becomes weak when the seasons change. In such a situation, in the form of Navratri, we are given the message that for nine days, prepare ourselves according to the season. Follow physical discipline to fight ailments. Therefore, the nine days of Navratri every season brings the message of physical discipline.

Every creature has some force. Man has three forces – Vidya, Wisdom and Conscience. Whoever possesses these three forces, does not lack self-confidence nor weakens his self-confidence. Similarly, there are three refinements. These three refinements for man are vata, pitta and kapha i.e. to strengthen oneself physically. The place of wealth comes later, first body and light of mind have been wished. And the first fundamental mantra of worshiping Goddess Bhagwati is that of gaining strength and refining the body. Whoever received it, his life was illuminated. There are two states of mind. He falls into illusion or fascination or leads to negative energy. Devi also says, the mind is with everyone, every living being thinks its good and bad, but it does not know what to do. Only the capital of conscience is with man, and no one has it. To explain this, Goddess Bhagwati comes in nine forms in Navratri. Explains all economics from nature to part-offspring.

Goddess Bhagwati offers good fortune in the form of Mahalakshmi, disciplines the creation in the form of Kali and conducts the word-world as Saraswati. The first form of Devi is Shailputri and the second form is that of Brahmacharini. The ninth form is that of Siddhidatri i.e. Lakshmi. This sequence could also change, but Devi first kept her nature and then her instinct. The place of wealth is at the end. Navratri is also a celebration of nature. The sign is clear – if the nature deteriorates then disaster or epidemic is certain. Goddess may be defined as a woman, but she is self-assured. He is Aadya. Their three forces are said in the Devi scriptures – Satoguna, Rajoguna and Tamoguna. The goddess is in fact the goddess of disaster. Goddess Bhagwati was born when disaster struck in the universe. Then whether she came as Shakumbhari or as Shatakshi or as Pitabangra. In such a situation, the only mantra to win all epidemics and diseases is – Atmaabal. What else could be an example from the Corona period. Goddess Aradhana is a symbol of self-power. Shri Durga Saptashati begins with armor.

It is the communicative armor of body and mind. Various goddesses are the power of physical organs. Overall these powers take the form of Durga or Bhavani, which is called the body. The powers of all the components of the body fight with the seasons. In Argalastotra, Goddess Kali is prayed for the welfare of the world. Health is also the first in this. Keelakam is secret. This is mental tenacity. Is chanting.

‘A sequence of Goddess worship is described, such as Guru, Ganapathi, Shiva, Durga (first in the Goddesses order Parvati, then Mahakali, Mahasaraswati and Mahalakshmi), Narayana Bhagavan and finally Navagraha Shanti.

Do not recite the empty text of Devi Kavach, Argalastotra and Keelakam. Together, recite the fifth, eighth, Saptashloki Durga or Siddhakunjika of Durga Saptashati. Only Argalastotra can be recited, but a text with armor and rivet will have to be added.

‘Chant a mantra for nine days only. Nine days, three times – three Siddhunjika Stotra recitation will worship the nine goddesses, Das Mahavidya and Shodsh mothers together.

Hold the energy of goddess seed mantras

Sri Durga Saptashati is a book of seven hundred verses. It is not just the goddess. It also has four ingredients, ie medicine.

At its core is the Beej Mantra. Every bija mantra has immense power. There are more than 125 hundred Bija Mantras in the entire Durga Saptashati. The famous Bijamantra is ‘Oom and Hri Klin’. This Bija Mantra governs the three components of our body – mind, intellect and conscience. Every mantra has an erectile power, which works to keep the body healthy.

Bija mantras can also be worshiped in Navratri. If you do not get the opportunity to worship by law, worship of Goddess can be done through Bija Mantras. All these Beej Mantras are of self-strengthening and refinement. Some Beej Mantras are as follows – Oundum Durgayai Namah, Oom Shree Klein Hri, Oum Shree Shrim Klin Hoo, Oum Shree Klinam Chamundayai Vichhe, Bhr Bri Bhru Bhun, etc. Any one of these mantras can be recited according to strength.