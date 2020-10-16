The Sharadiya Navratri starts on Saturday 17 October. Due to the Purushottam month, Navratri is being started after one month of Pitra-immersion Amavasya. Goddess Bhagwati will be seated in her pavilion, riding on horse, with many specific yogic coincidences. It is raining on Amrit Yoga after 58 years.

Many specific totals

After 1962, at a gap of 58 years, both Saturn and Guru are seated in their zodiac sign on Navratri, which will be strong in bringing perseverance for good works. On Navratri, conjunctions like Raja Yoga, Dwipushkar Yoga, Siddhi Yoga, Sarvarthasiddhi Yoga, Siddhi Yoga and Amrit Yoga are being made. This Navratri is also falling on two Saturdays.

Goddess Bhagwati’s annual Mahapuja

The Shardiya Navratri (Ashwin) is called by the goddess as her annual Mahapuja. On this Navratri, Mother Bhagwati comes with her many forms – Navdurga, Das Mahavidya and Shodsh Mothers. In Goddess Bhagwat, the goddess has called the Shardiya Navratri as her Mahapuja.

Ghat Establishment Muhurat (Saturday)

Auspicious time – 6:27 am to 10:13 am (great for students)

Abhijeet Muhurta – From 11:44 to 12:29 in the afternoon (Sarvajan)

Static Lagna (Scorpio) – 8.45 am to 11 am (Shubh Choghadiya, best for businessmen)

No date loss, entire Navratri

This time the Sharadiya Navratri will be between 17 to 25 October, although there will be no loss in the nine days of Navratri, but the Navami date will end at 7:41 in the morning on 25th. Hence Navami and Vijayadashami (Dussehra) will be on the same day.

Pratipada – 17 October

2nd – 18th October

Tritiya – 19 October

Chaturthi – 20 October

Panchami – 21 October

Sashti – 22 October

Saptami – 23 October

Ashtami – October 24

Navami – 25 October

Keep these things in mind

– Sow barley on Shardiya Navratri. This purifies the atmosphere and provides positive energy

To purify the atmosphere due to Corona period, Agaric can be mixed with yellow mustard or turmeric, rock salt and long.