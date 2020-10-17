Shardiya Navaratri has started from October 17, 2020. This time of festivals begins with Navratri. Nine forms of Maa Durga are worshiped during the nine days of Navratri. The story of each goddess is special. These stories inspire humans to continue fighting the difficulties of life. Devotees worship Mata and observe a nine-day fast. It is a festival of positivity and dedication. Mother Shailputri is worshiped on the first day of Navratri. His vehicle is Taurus (bull). The word Shell means mountain. Shailputri is said to be the daughter of Mount Himalaya.

Worship this way to get the blessings of mother Shailputri

To worship Maa Shailputri, establish the Goddess and offer flowers. Then chant the below mentioned mantra. It is considered auspicious to dedicate cow’s ghee at her feet during the worship of mother Shailputri. It is believed that by doing this, mother Shailputri gives boon to Arogya.

Vande WantedLabhay, Chandrardhikritashekharam.

Vrisharuandha Shuldharan, Shailputri Yashasvinam.

Navratri 2020: Today, with the worship of mother Shailputri, Navratri will be held, keep these materials in the urn for the installation

Aarti of Maa Shailputri

Shailputri Maa bull rider. Please cheer the deity.

Dear Lord of Shiv Shankar. Nobody knew your glory.

Parvati, you are called Uma. Whoever pleases you will be happy

May you worship Riddhi and Siddhi. Have mercy please you.

Beloved with Shiva on Monday. Aarti who landed.

Go to his land Get hurt in the morning

Beautiful lamp of Ghee Enjoyed shelling.

Sing mantra with reverence. Tilt the head with love.

Jai Giriraj Kishori Ambe. Shiv Mukh Chand Chakori Ambe.

Complete the wish Devotees always fill the wealth of happiness.