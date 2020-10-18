Shardiya Navratri 2020 Vrat Snacks: During Navratri, devotees of Mata fast for the entire 9 days to please the mother. In such a situation, a person may feel weakness due to not following the right diet during the fast. If you are also looking for a nutritious option to overcome your cravings of craving for fasting then try makhane chaat. It is as easy to become tasty chaat as it is more beneficial for health. So let’s know how this tasty Makhana Chaat is made.

Ingredients for making Makhana Chaat-

-3 cups Makhana

-2 spoon desi ghee

-1 teaspoon lemon juice

– chilli powder

-3 tablespoons Peanuts

-1 finely chopped tomatoes

-2 teaspoon green chutney

– 1 teaspoon Tamarind Chutney

-1 cucumber finely chopped

– 1/2 apple chopped

– Rock salt as per taste.

Method of making Makhana Chaat-

To make Makhana Chaat, first heat ghee in a pan, add rock salt and fry Makhane. When the Makhane becomes crispy, take it off the heat. Now add roasted peanuts, chopped tomatoes, green chillies to this fried Makhana and mix everything well.

Now add green chutney, red chutney, chopped cucumbers, apples to this mixture and mix well. If you want, you can add your favorite fruits like pomegranate and grapes. Take your tasty spicy Makhana Chaat.