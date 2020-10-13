This year, coincidences like Raja Yoga, Dwipushkar Yoga, Siddhioga, Sarvaarthasiddhi Yoga and Amrit Yoga are being made on the Shardiya Navratri. Navratri will be celebrated from October 17 to 25. It is believed that reciting Maa Durga is very good these days. Jyotishacharya told that this time, Mother Durga is coming riding on a horse on Navratri and will leave on a buffalo. It is not considered auspicious. It is said that there are many indications of the future as the vehicle of the mother.

Shardiya Navratri 2020: Three selfishness of yoga in Navratri will be very auspicious, Guru and Shani will be self-appointed

According to Jyotishacharya Prateek Mishrapuri, on October 17, the Ghat Establishment Muhurta will be from 06:27 to 10:13 am. Abhijit Muhurta will be from 11:44 in the morning to 12:29 in the afternoon. Saptami Tithi will be on October 23 at 6:30 am. Therefore, Saptami date will be considered as seventh Navratri. Ashtami Tithi will be at 6:59 am on 24th while Sun rise will be at 6:30 pm. Kanjak and Ashtami worship will be considered this morning. After this, the ninth date will be taken.

Navratri 2020: These are the rules to light a monolithic light in Navratri