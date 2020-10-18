Highlights: Hinglaj Mata Shaktipeeth Temple is located in Baluchistan, Pakistan

Lakhs of devotees visit Navratra every year

After the closure of the Thar Express, this time devotees are unable to go to Shardiya Navratra.

People from other states including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala come to visit.

Barmer

While Kovid (covid 19 rajasthan) is facing a crisis all over the world. On the other hand, the devotees of the state will not be able to see the Hinglaj temple (mata Hinglaj shaktipeeth) in Navratri this time. Let us tell you that before the partition of India-Pakistan, thousands of ascetics, devotees from all over India used to visit Baluchistan of Pakistan to visit Hinglaj Mata. When the Thar Link Express started in 2006, thousands of people from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and other states used to take visas to visit Hinglaj Mata. Every year on the occasion of Navratri festival, devotees used to make a batch and reach Hinglaj to visit the tourist. Due to the closure of the Indo-Pak relationship, the Thar Express is closed and this time due to Kovid-19, all the places of pilgrimage are closed, many devotees have remained unfulfilled to visit Hinglaj Mata in Balochistan.

Good News ! Now the number of corona infected started decreasing, less than 2000 positive

Mata Shakti’s abode in Balochistan

Let me tell you that there is a Hindu temple situated on the banks of the Hingol River in Hinglaj in Balochistan province of Pakistan. It is one of the fifty-one Shaktipeeths dedicated to the Hindu goddess Sati. Here this goddess is also called Hinglaj Devi or Hingula Devi. This temple is also known by the names of Nani temple. It remains the center of faith among many Hindu communities in Pakistan. Hinglaj Mata has millions of followers in India. Every Navaratra, thousands of people used to reach this place from Hind here. In Jammu and Kashmir, after the removal of Section 370, Pakistan has shut down the Saugat Thar Express, a friendship between India and Pakistan. After this, the devotees of Hinglaj Mata are not able to go to Pakistan in Shardiya Navaratri this time after the religious places are closed during the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Devotees were visiting the temple for 13 years

It is said that in Navratri, worshipers of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and other states used to visit Hinglaj Mata. Thar Express was working as a bridge for the visit of this Shaktipeeth. Through this, devotees were going continuously for the last 13 years. People say that the Thar Express, which runs between India and Pakistan, was a simple and accessible vehicle for the devotees of Hinglaj living in India.

Dholpur news: Expensive medicines for chemist had to be thrown heavily, Collector imposed fine of 21 thousand, shop seas

Late minister Jaswant Singh was also very reverent

Lekhraj Khatri, president of the Barmer Brahm Kshatriya Samaj, states that Pak-based Hinglaj had gone with the late Union minister Jaswant Singh to visit Mata. After that for 13 consecutive years, Hinglaj goes to visit Mata, but this time due to the sourness born between Kovid-19 and India-Pakistan, Thar Express is not operating. , Which is malaise.