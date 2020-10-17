The Sharadiya Navratri is being started today i.e. on Saturday, October 17. This time the Sharadiya Navratri will be from October 17 to 25, although there will be no loss in the nine days of Navratri (Navratri) but the Navami date will end at 7:41 in the morning on 25th. Hence Navami and Vijayadashami (Dussehra) will be on the same day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Sharadiya Navratri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, while wishing the countrymen for the Sharadiya Navratri, has asked Mother Jagadamba to bless him for bringing positive changes in the upliftment of the poor and backward. Greeting Navratri, PM Modi tweeted, ‘Many congratulations on the auspicious festival of Navratri. Jagadamba mother Jagadamba, bring happiness, peace and prosperity to all of you. Jai Mata Di.’

On the first day of Navratri, the Prime Minister recalled another Shailputri form of Maa Durga and tweeted, “Om Devi Shailputyayar Namah”. Greetings to mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. May his house be safe, healthy and happy with his blessings. His blessings should give us the power to bring positive changes in the upliftment of the lives of the poor and backward.

Om Goddess Shailputri Namah Pranams to Maa Shailputri on Day 1 of Navratri. With her blessings, may our planet be safe, healthy and prosperous. May her blessings give us strength to bring a positive change in the lives of the poor and downtrodden. pic.twitter.com/0iIMFx8cZz – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2020

It is worth mentioning that due to Purushottam month, Navratri is being started after one month of Pitra-immersion Amavasya. Goddess Bhagwati will be seated in her pavilion, riding on horse, with many specific yogic coincidences. It is raining on Amrit Yoga after 58 years.

Ghat Establishment Muhurat (Saturday)

Auspicious time – 6:27 am to 10:13 am (great for students)

Abhijeet Muhurta – From 11:44 to 12:29 in the afternoon (Sarvajan)

Static Lagna (Scorpio) – 8.45 am to 11 am (Shubh Choghadiya, best for businessmen)