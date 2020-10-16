The best time to worship, celebrate, and receive auspicious grace of Mother Bhagwati is from Pratipada to Navami in Ashwin Shukla Paksha. This Navaratri falling in Ashwin month is called Shardiya Navaratri. The specialty of this Navratri is that we worship Maa Bhagwati by installing the urn in homes as well as in puja pandals.

Jyotirvid Pt Diwakar Tripathi Purvanchali, director of the Institute of Utthan Astrology, told that the Udaya Kalik Pratipada date of this Sharadiya Navratri Ashwin Shukla Paksha is starting on Saturday, 17 October. Pratipada Tithi is the most important day for the establishment of the urn as well as the first daughter of the mother. Kalash installation or any auspicious work is done in auspicious time and date. Therefore, it is important to consider auspicious time for establishing the Kalash on this day.

Navratri Ghatasthapana shubh choghadiya muhurta

Abhijeet Muhurta is best for all auspicious works. Which will be from 11:36 am to 12:24 pm.

Since Kalash installation in Chitra Nakshatra is not considered to be expansive. Therefore, the end of Chitra Nakshatra can be done after 2:20 pm in the day.

The stable Ascendant Aquarius will be from 2:30 to 3:55 in the afternoon as well as the auspicious Chaughadia will also be received at this time, so this period is the best for Kalash establishment.

The second stable Ascendant Taurus will be from 07:06 to 09:02 at night, but Chaughdiya is auspicious only till 07:30, so the Kalash can be established between 07:08 to 07:30.

