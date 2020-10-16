Sharadiya Navaratri starts from 17 October i.e. Saturday. Devotees are ready to welcome Maa Durga. Many auspicious coincidences are being made on Navratri this year. According to the scriptures, every day of Navratri, Mother Durga comes to earth to bless the devotees by riding on different vehicles. It is being told that this time, mother Durga will leave the ride of a lion and come on a horse and leave on buffalo.

From how long will Sharadiya Navratri last?

Navratri will start from October 17 and last till October 25. This time Ashtami and Navami are falling on the same day. There will be Ashtami at sunrise on October 24 and Navami Tithi at noon. Dashami date on 25 October

What will be the ride of mother Durga on Navratri next year-

Like this year, next year too, on Navratri Chaitra Shukla Pratipada 2021, the vehicle of mother Durga will be horse ie horse. According to astrologers, having the same vehicle of Maa Durga in two consecutive Navratri is not auspicious sign.

Auspicious coincidence is being made after 58 years

This year is a special coincidence in Navratri. It is being told that this auspicious coincidence is happening after 58 years. This year, Shani and Guru will live in their sworn Capricorn and Sagittarius. This coincidence is considered very auspicious. According to astrologers, by this special coincidence, Mother Durga will be happy soon and will fulfill her wishes.

On which day, what form of mother will be worshiped?

October 17 – Maa Shailputri Puja, Ghatasthapana

October 18 – Mother Brahmacharini Puja

October 19 – Mother Chandraghanta Puja

October 20 – Maa Kushmanda Puja

October 21 – Mother Skandamata Pooja

October 22 – Shashti Maa Katyayani Pooja

October 23 – Maa Kalratri Puja

October 24 – Maa Mahagauri Durga Puja

October 25 – Mother Siddhidatri Pooja