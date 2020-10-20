Shardiya Navratri Puja 2020: Reciting Durga Saptashati during Navaratri yields special fruit. According to religious beliefs, by doing this lesson, Mother Bhagwati is pleased and fulfills all the wishes of her devotees. The text of Durga Saptashati is divided into thirteen chapters and three phases. There are specific rules and precautions to be followed in doing this lesson. Come, let us know that the special rules and precautions that have been followed, Goddess Durga is pleased with the devotees.

Special rules for reciting Durga Saptashati-

The devotee should take special care of purity while reciting Durga Saptashati.

– Before reciting Durga Saptashati, one should first take bath and wear clean clothes.

-Use a cushion seat to sit if you do not have a cushion seat, you can use a pedestal made of wool.

– Before starting the text, bow to Ganesha and all the gods. Apply sandalwood or roli tilak on the forehead.

– Resolve the text offering red flowers, intact and water mother.

– Then chant the engraving mantra before starting the lesson. This mantra should be chanted 21 times at the beginning and end.

-Then start the lesson meditating on Maa Durga. In this way, all wishes are fulfilled by reciting Maa Durga Saptashati.

Precautions

– Do not recite Durga Saptashati in a very loud voice or in a very slow voice.

– When reciting Durga Saptashati, the pronunciation should be clear.

-If you cannot complete the lesson in one day, then at least get up by completing the chapter you have started.