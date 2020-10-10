Shardiya Navratri 2020: Navratri of Ashwin month is called Sharadiya Navratri. The nine incarnations of the Goddess are worshiped during this nine-day festival of Navratri. The Shardiya Navaratri of this time is starting from Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month i.e. October 17. In such a way, let us know what kind of worship is benefited by the zodiac according to the zodiac to please Mother Durga in Navratri.

Aries-

People of Aries zodiac worship ‘Maa Mangla Devi’.

Taurus

People of Taurus zodiac worship ‘Maa Katyayani’.

Gemini-

People of Gemini zodiac worship ‘Maa Durga’.

Crab-

People of Cancer zodiac worship ‘Maa Shivadhatri’.

Leo sun sign-

People of Leo zodiac worship ‘Maa Bhadrakali’.

Virgo-

People of Virgo zodiac worship ‘Maa Jayanti’.

Libra zodiac-

Worship the ‘forgiving form’ of the Jataka mother of Libra.

Scorpio –

People of Scorpio zodiac worship ‘Maa Ambe’.

Sagittarius

People of Sagittarius should worship ‘Maa Durga’.

Capricorn-

Worship the ‘Shakti Roop’ of the native with Capricorn sign.

Aquarius-

The natives of Aquarius worship ‘Maa Chamunda’.

Pisces-

People of Pisces sign worship ‘Maa Tulja’.