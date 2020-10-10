Shardiya Navratri 2020: Navratri of Ashwin month is called Sharadiya Navratri. The nine incarnations of the Goddess are worshiped during this nine-day festival of Navratri. The Shardiya Navaratri of this time is starting from Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month i.e. October 17. In such a way, let us know what kind of worship is benefited by the zodiac according to the zodiac to please Mother Durga in Navratri.
Aries-
People of Aries zodiac worship ‘Maa Mangla Devi’.
Taurus
People of Taurus zodiac worship ‘Maa Katyayani’.
Gemini-
People of Gemini zodiac worship ‘Maa Durga’.
Crab-
People of Cancer zodiac worship ‘Maa Shivadhatri’.
Leo sun sign-
People of Leo zodiac worship ‘Maa Bhadrakali’.
Virgo-
People of Virgo zodiac worship ‘Maa Jayanti’.
Libra zodiac-
Worship the ‘forgiving form’ of the Jataka mother of Libra.
Scorpio –
People of Scorpio zodiac worship ‘Maa Ambe’.
Sagittarius
People of Sagittarius should worship ‘Maa Durga’.
Capricorn-
Worship the ‘Shakti Roop’ of the native with Capricorn sign.
Aquarius-
The natives of Aquarius worship ‘Maa Chamunda’.
Pisces-
People of Pisces sign worship ‘Maa Tulja’.
.
