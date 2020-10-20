Every mother wants to cook healthy and tasty food for her child, but she also knows that feeding children to health is not an easy thing. Any child will rarely eat healthy food and this is a challenge for every mother. If you are also looking for a healthy recipe for your child, then you can make sago pudding for it. Let us know what is the method of sago pudding?

How to make sago puddingTwo tablespoons of sago (soaked in water for two to three hours, half a bowl of sugar, a few saffron sticks, cardamom powder and half a liter of full cream milk.

How to make sago pudding?

Take a pan and heat it by placing it on the gas.

Now add milk and cook on high flame till the milk comes to a boil.

Remove the water from the soaked sago and pour it in the milk and keep stirring it continuously, otherwise the sago may stick.

Put some warm milk mixed with saffron in the bowl and when it leaves its color, add it to the milk.

When the milk boils, add sugar to it and then add saffron to it.

Now add a teaspoon of cardamom powder and cook for five minutes.

After this, serve if it is slightly cold.

Benefits of eating sago for childrenFeeding sago to children has many benefits, such as:

Protein: Sago is considered a good source of protein. It is a healthy protein substitute for vegetarians. Protein is very important for the development of children and you can easily add protein to your child’s diet through sago pudding.

Calcium: Sago also contains calcium. Children require a lot of calcium which makes their bones strong. It is very important to strengthen bones in childhood, because it becomes difficult to strengthen bones after a certain age.

Blood circulation: Potassium is needed for blood circulation and it is found in abundance in sago. To ensure blood circulation properly, add sago to children's food regularly.

gaining weight : Due to the rich amount of starch and carbohydrate in sago, it helps to strengthen children's muscles and increase weight. By making sago pudding, you can give your child a nutritionist and increase its weight.

Improves digestion: Sago is a pure form of starch and carbohydrate, so it is not only easy to digest but also keeps the digestive system healthy. If you live, feed him sago.

How to feed children sagoYou can give sago in your child’s diet in the form of upma, khichdi, soup or kheer. If your child likes sweet, then feeding sago pudding would be the best and healthiest option.