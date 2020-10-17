Navratri 2020 Fasting Rules: If faith and belief are true, then there are no specific rules for worship. Any person can worship God only by keeping true devotion in mind. Navaratri fasts have started from 17 October. In such a situation, there will be many people who work at home, who have not kept any fast till date due to lack of time. But this time due to the time, they will also want to keep the fast of Navratri. If you are also included in the list of such people, then before keeping the fast, know these important things so that your health along with faith does not cause any harm.

Keep yourself hydrated

It is very important for the body to remain hydrated to maintain good health. In such a situation, if you are fasting for the first time, then your responsibility towards yourself increases more. Keep drinking water every once in a while to keep yourself hydrated. Apart from this, keep consuming things like juice and lassi.

nutritious food-

If you are fasting for the first time, do not include things like chips in the diet. Instead, eat nuts like almonds, walnuts, raisins. These things will fill your stomach quickly and your body will also get energy immediately.

Take care of diet

In the first time, if you have made a plan to keep the entire 9 fasts of Mata Rani, then prepare your diet plan first. For a long fast of nine days, choose healthy food in the diet. For this, you can take Kuttu, Sabudana and Makhane.

Keep fast the rules of fast

People observing the fast for the first time should avoid taking the pledge of a waterless fast. Doing this can spoil your health because your body is not used to fasting. Anhydrous fast is a very fast, you may feel weakness by keeping it for the first time.

Be sure to include buttermilk in the drink-

During fasting, not only water, you should also eat things like buttermilk, juice, sorbet so that there is no lack of water in your body and you remain energetic.