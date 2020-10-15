The nine days of Navratri (Navratri 2020) are considered extremely sacred. During this time, people worship the nine forms of the Goddess and seek her blessings. According to the Hindu calendar, this Navratri starts from Ashwin Shukla Paksha in the autumn and lasts for a full nine days. According to the Gregorian calendar, this festival falls in the month of September-October every year. This time Sharadiya Navaratri starts from 17 October till 25 October. Vijayadashami or Dussehra will be celebrated on 26 October. Kalash installation has special significance with many customs associated with Navratri. Kalash Sthapana is also known as Ghat Establishment. The beginning of Navratri begins with the establishment of Ghat. Ghat establishment is the call of the goddess of power.

Kalash installation auspicious time

The most auspicious time of Ghat establishment is after one-third of Pratipada has passed. If for some reason you are not able to install the urn at that time, then you can also install it in Abhijeet Muhurta. The eighth Muhurta of each day is called Abhijeet Muhurta. It is 40 minutes long. However, this time Abhijeet Muhurta is not available for Ghat installation.

Kalash installation date and auspicious time

Kalash installation date: 17 October 2020

Auspicious time to set up the Kalash: From 06.23 am to 10:30 pm on 17 October 2020.

Total duration: 03 hours 49 minutes

How to install an urn

Take bath in the morning of Pratipada on the first day of Navratri.

After cleaning the temple, first take the name of Ganesh ji and then burn the monolithic Jyot in the name of Maa Durga and sow barley seeds in the earthen vessel for Kalash installation.

Now make a swastik with a roll on a copper pot. Tie Molly to the upper part of the lotte.

Now fill water in this lot and add a few drops of Ganga water to it. Then put one and a half rupees, coach, betel nut, perfume and Akshat in it.

After this, apply five leaves of Ashoka or Mango in the Kalash.

Now wrap a coconut with red cloth and tie it to Molly. Then place the coconut on top of the urn.

Now place this urn in the middle of the earthen vessel in which you have sown barley.

Along with the Kalash Sthapna, the resolution of keeping nine fasts of Navratri is resolved.

If you wish, you can burn the monolith in the name of Mother along with the Kalash Sthap.