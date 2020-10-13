Navratri 2020: Another tradition of Kashi dissolved due to corona infection. This 270 year old tradition is associated with the beginning of the Durgotsava in Kashi. There will be neither darshan of Goddess Durga nor statue of Lord Shri Ram will be installed in the courtyard of the friend family of Chowkhambha Mohalla here.

It is the only public worship place where there is a tradition of installing the idol of Lord Shri Ram along with Mother Durga, Ganesh, Karthikeya, Lakshmi and Saraswati. From the first year of the event, all these statues are made from the soil of the Ganges itself. This year, the process of construction of the statue was to begin with Kathan Pujan on the day of Rath Yatra fair in July, but due to the long lockdown, artisans from Bengal could not come to Kashi. This year, the goddess will be worshiped here only through the installation of the urn. King Anand Mitra, the great-grandson of King Govind Ram Mitra of West Bengal, came to Kashi in the year 1750 to reside in Kashi. Then he built a huge mansion near the residence of Bharatendu Babu Harishchandra, which later became famous as Bengali Deodhi. With the arrival of Kashi, the statue of Goddess Durga was established in Sharadiya Navaratri and laid the foundation of Bengal’s matriarchal tradition in Kashi.

Registration had to be done to avoid anger

King Rajendra Mitra, son of King Govind Ram Mitra, gave this worship even more grandeur. Within a few years, this worship became famous all over Benaras. For the next 22 years, family worship was organized in association with the family and brothers-in-law. In the 23rd year, King Rajendra Mitra had to register this puja by giving the year 1773 and 125 gold currencies to the British to avoid becoming hostile to the British.

French artisans made silver throne

According to reviewer Amitabh Bhattacharya, the Goddess statue is placed on the silver throne in Bengali Deodhi. This throne was built by French artisans in the 18th century. In the olden days, the Durga statue to be installed on this throne was offered a gold leaf. At present the statue is painted with golden and silver colors as a symbol of that tradition. Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Annie Besant formulated the strategy of setting up BHU sitting in this mansion.