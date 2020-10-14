Shardiya Navratri 2020 Diet: The festival of Navratri is about to begin soon. In such a situation, the devotees of the mother fast for the entire nine days to please the mother. Let me tell you, this time Sharadiya Navaratri will start from 17 October till 25 October. The festival of Navratri is celebrated twice a year. In such a situation, if you too are going to fast for 9 whole days, then keep these important things in mind while choosing your diet.

If the diet is not right, the person starts feeling weak and tired. When making a diet chart, be sure to include those things in which you can get a great amount of protein and nutrients. In such a situation, let us know when to consume healthy things during Navratri fast.

Take these things during Navratri fast-

Start your day like this on the day of Navratri

Start your day with green tea and dates in the morning on Navratri. By doing this you will feel fresh all day.

Breakfast-

In breakfast you can eat fruits and dry fruits.

Lunch-

During Navratri fast, you will not feel weakness by consuming coconut water, juice, sago khichdi, kuttu flour whole and kheer during lunch.

Evening snack-

In the evening breakfast you can have some fruits and yogurt. Apart from this, snack or potato chaat made from potato can also be consumed. By doing this you will not feel weakness.

Dinner-

You will feel energized in the body by consuming gourd vegetables, carrot pudding, poori made of poultry flour or puri made with water chestnut at dinner. During Navratri Vrat, one glass of warm milk can also be consumed before sleeping at night. By doing this, there will be no calcium deficiency in the body.