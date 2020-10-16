The sacred festival of worship of Adi Shakti Maa Durga will begin on Saturday 17 October. With this, Malamas will come to an end. Navratri will be launched this time with rare coincidence. Therefore, from planetary point of view, Sharadiya Navratri will be auspicious and well-being. During Navratri, the devotees will receive the blessings of Goddess Bhagwati by worshiping them in the houses and temples for nine days. As per the guide line of the government in the temples regarding Navratri, preparations have been made for worship in Siddhpeeth Lalita Devi, Kalyani Devi and Alopashankari temple.

Navratri 2020: On Navratri, these are the auspicious Chaugharia of Kalash establishment and 3 auspicious Muhurta including Abhijeet Muhurta, do Ghatasthapana in the lagna for auspicious results.

Navratri: rare coincidence becoming after 58 years

According to Jyotishacharya Dharmaraja Shastri, special coincidence is being made on this planetary basis on the Shardiya Navratra. That is, on October 17, after 58 years, Saturn will be in Capricorn and Guru will be in Sagittarius. Earlier this yoga was formed in the year 1962. This coincidence will make Navratri festival welfare.

Navratri 2020: These are the rules to ignite unbroken flame in Navratri, you get blessings of mother Durga

Navratri: Auspicious time for a poor establishment

According to Jyotishacharya Awadh Narayan Dwivedi, Pratipada date will start from Friday 16 October at 1:50 pm, which will be till 17 October on Saturday, 17 October. The auspicious time of Ghat installation will be from sunrise till 9:45 am.

Navratri 2020: Do you know the reason behind sowing the tides on Navratri? Read what the tides indicate

Navratri: Abhijit Muhurta

Abhijit Muhurta is from 10:30 am to 12:20 pm. Installation can be done at any time during the rest of the day.