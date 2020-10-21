On the fifth day of Navratri, that is, today, the Skandmata form of Maa Durga is worshiped and worshiped. It is believed that during Durga Navratri, Mother Durga comes to the earth and blesses the devotees. On every different day of Navratri, people greet their loved ones and family members. This year you can also congratulate on the fifth day of Navratri with these special messages, greetings, quotes and images.

1. Shiva Sarvartha Sarvarthe Sareye

Sharanye Trimbake Gauri Narayani Namoastutte.

यन Jayanthi Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini.

Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte.

2. Mother Durga happiness and prosperity come to your home this Navratri,

Bring happiness with mother Durga Navratri.

3. O Mother Bhagwati, if I ever go astray then show me the way

Make this world my worst work

Happy navratri 2020

4. Step into the house of Goddess Mother,

Take a shower

Problems steal your eyes

Many wishes to you for Navratri

… Jai Mata Di .

5. Of happiness, peace and prosperity

With best wishes

Warm wishes to you and your family for Sharadiya Navratri

May Mother Ambe bestow happiness on you and prosperity. Jai Mata Di.

Happy Navratri.



6. Mother’s form is so pleasing, body,

Mind and life become pure,

My house courtyard resonated with the sound of mother’s footsteps.

Happy navratri 2020