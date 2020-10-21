On the fifth day of Navratri, that is, today, the Skandmata form of Maa Durga is worshiped and worshiped. It is believed that during Durga Navratri, Mother Durga comes to the earth and blesses the devotees. On every different day of Navratri, people greet their loved ones and family members. This year you can also congratulate on the fifth day of Navratri with these special messages, greetings, quotes and images.
1. Shiva Sarvartha Sarvarthe Sareye
Sharanye Trimbake Gauri Narayani Namoastutte.
यन Jayanthi Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini.
Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte.
2. Mother Durga happiness and prosperity come to your home this Navratri,
Bring happiness with mother Durga Navratri.
3. O Mother Bhagwati, if I ever go astray then show me the way
Make this world my worst work
Happy navratri 2020
Happy Navratri 2020
4. Step into the house of Goddess Mother,
Take a shower
Problems steal your eyes
Many wishes to you for Navratri
… Jai Mata Di .
5. Of happiness, peace and prosperity
With best wishes
Warm wishes to you and your family for Sharadiya Navratri
May Mother Ambe bestow happiness on you and prosperity. Jai Mata Di.
Happy Navratri.
6. Mother’s form is so pleasing, body,
Mind and life become pure,
My house courtyard resonated with the sound of mother’s footsteps.
Happy navratri 2020
.
