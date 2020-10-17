The festival of Navratri has started from today. The first day of Navratri is dedicated to the Shailputri form of Maa Durga. As the daughter of the mountain Himalayas, she is called Shailputri. This form of Maa Durga is very calm, gentle and effective. Along with Ghatasthapana, mother Shailputri is worshiped by law.

Half moon is installed on the forehead of mother Shailputri. The mother has a trident in her right hand and a lotus in her left. His rides are considered Nandi. Goddess Sati was reborn at the home of Parvataraj Himalaya and she was again called Shailputri. It is believed that worshiping the mother Shailputri provides freedom from the lunar defect.

How to worship mother Shailputri

All rivers, pilgrimages and directions are invoked in the worship of mother Shailputri on the first day of Navratri. The use of camphor in Navratri Puja from the first to the last day is considered very auspicious. It is said that devotees get their special grace by using camphor in the worship of Maa Durga.

Or Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shailputri Rupena Sanstita.

What should be offered to mother Shailputri?

It is believed that mother Shailputri loves white things. Therefore on the first day of Navratri, white sweetmeats are offered to Shailputri form of Maa Durga. In addition, offering white flowers to them is also considered very auspicious.