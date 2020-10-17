1 / 6 Special things related to the worship of mother Shailputri The mahaparva of Navratri has started from today. Today the first day of Navratri is dedicated to mother Shailputri. The mother is called Shailputri, being the daughter of the mountain Himalayas. This form of mother is very calm, gentle and effective. Today Ghathasthan is performed on the first day of Navratri and mother Shailputri is worshiped. Come, know the special things related to the worship of mother Shailputri…

2 / 6 Such is the nature of mother Talking about the appearance of mother Shailputri, half moon is installed on the forehead of the mother. The mother has a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand. His ride is believed to be Nandi bull. Therefore Vrishrudha is also a name of mother. When Dev Sati took her reincarnation, she was born in the house of Parvataraj Himalaya and called Shailputri. It is believed that by worshiping mother Shailputri on the first day in Navratri, one gets freedom from lunar defect. Navratri Kalash Establishment Muhurat and know auspicious time

3 / 6 Puja mantra of mother Shailputri

4 / 6 Maa Durga is worshiped through the Shodashopchar method. All rivers, pilgrimages and directions are invoked in the worship of Maa Shailputri. Kapoor should be burnt in the house daily from the first day till the last ninth day. This destroys the negative energy of your home. The mantra of Maa Shailputri is as follows… Or Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shailputri Rupena Sanstita.

Namastasai, Namastasai, Namastasai Namo Namo :. Learn in detail about Navratri Kalash installation method and content

5 / 6 Beloved of mother Shailputri Being the daughter of a mountain, the mother is very popular with white things like shell. Therefore the mother is worshiped with white flowers. White sweets are offered to the mother along with white clothes. Worshiping Maa Shailputri leads to the attainment of a worthy bride by virgin girls. This form of mother inspires us to stick to our decisions. Shell means stone and stone is always believed to be immovable. Learn the importance of 9 important things in Navratri Puja