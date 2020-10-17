1/ 6Special things related to the worship of mother Shailputri
The mahaparva of Navratri has started from today. Today the first day of Navratri is dedicated to mother Shailputri. The mother is called Shailputri, being the daughter of the mountain Himalayas. This form of mother is very calm, gentle and effective. Today Ghathasthan is performed on the first day of Navratri and mother Shailputri is worshiped. Come, know the special things related to the worship of mother Shailputri…
2/ 6Such is the nature of mother
Talking about the appearance of mother Shailputri, half moon is installed on the forehead of the mother. The mother has a trident in her right hand and a lotus flower in her left hand. His ride is believed to be Nandi bull. Therefore Vrishrudha is also a name of mother. When Dev Sati took her reincarnation, she was born in the house of Parvataraj Himalaya and called Shailputri. It is believed that by worshiping mother Shailputri on the first day in Navratri, one gets freedom from lunar defect.
3/ 6Puja mantra of mother Shailputri
Maa Durga is worshiped through the Shodashopchar method. All rivers, pilgrimages and directions are invoked in the worship of Maa Shailputri. Kapoor should be burnt in the house daily from the first day till the last ninth day. This destroys the negative energy of your home. The mantra of Maa Shailputri is as follows…
Or Devi Sarvabhuteshu Shailputri Rupena Sanstita.
Namastasai, Namastasai, Namastasai Namo Namo :.
5/ 6Beloved of mother Shailputri
Being the daughter of a mountain, the mother is very popular with white things like shell. Therefore the mother is worshiped with white flowers. White sweets are offered to the mother along with white clothes. Worshiping Maa Shailputri leads to the attainment of a worthy bride by virgin girls. This form of mother inspires us to stick to our decisions. Shell means stone and stone is always believed to be immovable.
6/ 6Kanya banquet
If you or someone in your house keeps fasting for 9 days of Navratri, then he should have at least one food every day. By the way, there is a law to feed Navratri on the first day, two on the second day and then twice as many on the third day. But if this is not possible, then at least one girl must have food.
