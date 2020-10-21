Highlights: Old Delhi’s markets look bright in the festival season

Market traders believe that after Navratri and before Diwali the market will rise again

Suraj Singh, New Delhi

The festival season is looking bright in the markets of Old Delhi. But the subscription market is still missing in Khan Market, the favorite market of foreign diplomats and politicians. Market traders believe that after Navratri and before Diwali, the market will rise again.

Foreign customers are missing

Prior to Corona, foreign customers were visible all the time in Khan Market. But right now you will not see a single customer in the entire market. Khan Market Traders Association president Sanjeev Mehra said that there are no foreign customers at all. Either they are not in India or they are not going out. Because, other countries put out advisory very quickly for the safety of their citizens. Japanese buyers have also been coming to the Khan market a lot, but they too are still absent.

Sale will increase before Diwali

Mehra says that the restaurant business in Navratri has reduced slightly. Sale of expensive clothes and shoes is not much. While the street shopkeepers are selling a lot. One reason for this is that people are still shopping to run. Right now people are purchasing the best quality, who either have a wedding at their own home or have some function in the family. However, there are chances of business growing before Deepawali.

Forcible invoice became a problem

In the Corona era, it is mandatory to apply a face mask in public places. If no mask is applied, its invoice is being deducted. Sanjeev Mehra said that the administration and police have an order to cut a certain number of challans daily. Due to this, there are also complaints of forcibly cutting invoices in the markets. If someone is downing a mask to drink water or tea, they are cutting his challan. Due to this, people are avoiding coming to the posh market. He says that where people are roaming without masks, there are no challans being deducted. Where people are turning down masks for a job, invoices are being cut.

Weddings expenses are being shifted in jewelery

Dinesh Bali, who runs a jewelery shop in Khan Market, says that he has started getting customers’ inquiries for jewelery. It is expected that this inquiry will be converted into orders in the coming days. In the era of Kovid, people have reduced spending on marriage. He is diverting this money to jewelery, property or car. So that children can be useful in future.