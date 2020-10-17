The Shardiya Navratri began on Saturday. On the first day of Navratri, the Chief Minister of UP and Gorakshpeethadhishwar Yogi Adityanath worshiped the adornments of Adishakti Maa Durga by installing an urn in the Gorakhnath temple. Water was filled with the holy Bhima lake in the Kalash for installation. In the ceremonial program that lasted for nearly two hours, she worshiped Maa Shailputri, the first form of Maa Bhagwati, after the establishment of the urn.Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhnath in the afternoon after worshiping at Devipatan Shaktipeeth in Balrampur. Here he saw the blessings of Guru Gorakshanath and Mahant Avaidyanath. Subsequently, according to earlier tradition, the Kalash Yatra was carried out with musical instruments led by the head priest of the temple. The temple priest Kamal Nath, Secretary Dwarka Tiwari, Purohit and Vedapathi were mainly involved.

Circumcision of the lake with saints and saints

At five o’clock in the evening, Gorakshapeethadhishwar handed the trident to the head priest of the temple, Yogi Kamal Nath, to carry out the procession to fill the urn. The Kalash Shobha Yatra with monks and saints led by the head priest reached Bhima Sarovar with mother Adishakti’s Jayghosh. There the urn was filled with Vedic hymns and then the lake was circled.

Yogi will come to Gorakhpur again on 23

Yogi Adityanath, who brought the kalash on behalf of the priest, was installed on the first floor of the monastery and worshiped the forms of Mother Adishakti. According to the information received, CM will again come to Gorakhpur on October 23 and worship Mahanisha on Ashtami Tithi and will stay till Dussehra.



Will rest in the temple at night

CM Yogi Adityanath, who came to Gorakhpur on the first day of Sharadiya Navaratri, will rest in the temple on Saturday night after worship and worship. It is worth mentioning that on the first day of every Navratri, the Kalash has been established in the hands of Yogi Adityanath, Gorakshpithadhishwar.