Los Angeles (dpa)

American tennis legend Martina Navratilova announced that she has fully recovered from cancer, two months after announcing that she had two unrelated types of cancer.

The former world number one described her experience in an interview that will be broadcast later with Piers Morgan on the British Tok TV station.

Navratilova said in the interview: When I found out I had another type of cancer, I started crying on the table, and I was in so much pain for three days, thinking I might not see next Christmas.

She explained that she started making a list of all the things she wanted to do for the rest of her life.

She joked: This may sound really superficial, but I was like asking myself, well, what car do I really want to drive if I’m going to live for a year?

After being diagnosed with cancer, Navratilova and her wife, Julia Lemigova, decided to postpone the plan to adopt a child.