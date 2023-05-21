The 9 Wimbledon champion received the recognition from a moved Pietrangeli: “Tennis is a school of life”

Perhaps the most exciting moment of the entire tournament. Martina Navratilova was awarded the Golden Racket on the Central Court of the Foro Italico, a prize reserved for those who have made history in this sport. And if there is anyone who can boast this title it is undoubtedly Martina Navratilova. She eighteen Slams in singles, nine times Wimbledon champion, 167 singles titles, an example of her in her fight for the rights of the homosexual community in particular.

It was awarded to another legend like Nicola Pietrangeli who was deeply moved in presenting it. Navratilova watched a video that summarized part of her triumphs and then wanted to make a speech in Italian, moving the whole audience, including Boris Becker, present in the authority gallery. "You all know that it was a very difficult year for me – she said referring to the throat cancer that struck her – but now I'm fine and I'm grateful for it. I played my first tournament here in Rome in 1973 and I remember that I loved eating ice cream that today, given the weather, I won't eat".

“Amazing LIFE” — Then, Navratilova, returned to life and sport that are intertwined: “Tennis has given me a surprising life and I tried to give all this back when I played – she continued -. It is also a school of life, because it taught me the patience, perseverance, a sense of justice and humility. I learned, thanks to tennis, that no player is greater than the sport.” Finally, the greetings: “I’m happy to be in Italy, because the passion you feel for this sport is great and I’m really grateful for this day that I will always remember”.