Next Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 7:00 p.m., the UNISON Convention Center, Navojoa Unit, It will be the setting for an emotional cultural event that promises to delight the senses of music lovers. Octavio Gastélum and Miguel Ángel Álvarez, two virtuoso musicians trained at the prestigious cultural project of ITSON, the Yoreme Al-Leiya Folkloric Balletwill come together to offer a Saxophone and Piano Recital, as part of the La Bella Música Para Todos program.

This event, organized by the Seminary of Mexican Culture Navojoa-Mayo Region Correspondent in collaboration with the University of Sonora and the H. City Council of Navojoa, aims to foster appreciation of concert music and bel canto among local audiences.

Octavio Gastelum, renowned saxophonist awarded first place in the national classical saxophone competition “D'addario Woodwinds” in 2020, will take attendees on a musical journey that will include works by Bach, Telemann and Astor Piazzolla. For his part, Miguel Ángel Álvarez, pianist with With a solid training at the Conservatorio de las Rosas and the University of Sonora, he will perform pieces that range from the baroque to contemporary Mexican music of the 20th century.

“This recital is a unique opportunity to enjoy the skill and sensitivity of these talented Navajo musicians,” he claimed Jorge Guadalupe Pacheco Fabelapresident of Mexican Culture Seminar. Admission will be free, thanks to the support of the Sonoran Institute of Culture, Navojoa City Council, CEUNO and the University of Sonora, who join the initiative to promote culture and the arts in the region.

Don't miss this event that promises to feed your emotions and feelings with the exquisite music of Octavio Gastélum and Miguel Ángel Álvarez. An unmissable event for all music lovers in Navojoa!