Tatyana Navka stood up for Elena Isinbayeva

Olympic champion in ice dancing Tatyana Navka stood up for two-time winner of the Games in pole vault Elena Isinbayeva, who was harassed because of statements about the rating of her military rank. This is reported Sport24.

The athlete was surprised by the negative reaction of the public. “Let’s not forget that in honor of this great athlete, the Russian anthem was played many, many times at major international competitions, and everyone listened to it, standing up with pride, and always admired her,” Navka said.

The ex-skater also noted the importance of Isinbayeva’s work at the IOC. “Now we have very, very limited opportunities to work in international sports organizations. And we must use these opportunities to the maximum, ”Navka said.

On July 12, El Digital Sur reported that the former athlete lives in Tenerife. Later, on her VKontakte page, Isinbayeva wrote that her awards and military rank from the CSKA sports society were nominal.

The statements of the athlete caused a public outcry. Russian Minister of Sports Oleg Matytsin criticized the athlete, and the head of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov, said that the stadium named after her would be renamed in Makhachkala.