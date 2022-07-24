Tatyana Navka spoke about coach Natalya Dubova who closed her in a room with rats

Olympic champion in ice dancing Tatyana Navka remembered her work under the guidance of the honored coach Natalia Dubova. This is reported RIA News.

According to the ex-athlete, all the pupils were very afraid of her. “At the age of 15-16, problems with weight began, after two peaches I recovered by a kilogram. She weighed me, hit me, then I hurt myself painfully, and then closed me in a room where there were rats, ”Navka said.

The former figure skater also added that her mother, having learned about the incident, wanted to take her away from the Oak group. “But I said don’t you dare do that. I am grateful for such hardening – now I am not afraid of anything, ”added Navka.

The figure skater won gold at the 2006 Olympics in Turin in a duet with Roman Kostomarov. After the tournament, they announced their retirement.