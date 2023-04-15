Navka said that Kostomarov called her from intensive care and congratulated her on her birthday

Olympic champion in ice dancing Tatyana Navka said in her Telegramchannel that Roman Kostomarov called her from intensive care.

The athlete thanked the fans for the birthday wishes. “One congratulation due to circumstances was especially unexpected and joyful. Roma personally congratulated, I was extremely glad to hear his voice! she added.

Earlier, RBC reported that the 46-year-old skater would be discharged from intensive care in the next two months. In addition, there was information that Kostomarov could be transferred to a clinic in Germany for prosthetics, but his wife Oksana Domnina denied this information.

Kostomarov was hospitalized on 10 January. According to information “Moskovsky Komsomolets”the skater was amputated with both feet, then the shins of both legs, the entire right hand, as well as several fingers of the left hand.