Olympic champion in figure skating Tatiana Navka in Instagram showed archival photographs in a tight leopard dress.

Navka spoke about her performance at the 2006 Olympics in Turin, where she won gold medals in a duet with Roman Kostomarov. She remembered how an Italian couple was leading after the obligatory dance, but a partner’s mistake in the original dance allowed the Russians to come out on top. “Beautiful choreography, grace, plasticity, and fire in the eyes – it’s all about our original dance!” – wrote the former athlete.

Photo posted by @tatiana_navka

Navka and Kostomarov became Olympic champions in 2006, as well as two-time world champions and three-time European champions. In 2015, the figure skater married the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov. The couple have a daughter. According to the skater, after marriage, she began to receive more public attention.