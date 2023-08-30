Navka called happiness that the situation with Gorbacheva ended well

Olympic champion in ice dancing Tatyana Navka reacted to the news about the finding of figure skater Alina Gorbacheva. She commented on the situation. “Sport-Express”.

“God bless! We are all happy! This is a great happiness! It’s good that everything ended well. The whole country was worried, especially the world of figure skating, all of us. Parents exhaled, the coach exhaled, ”she said and called it a relief in her soul.

The 16-year-old figure skater was found on the evening of August 29. She was found in the cinema of one of the shopping centers in Moscow. It was noted that nothing threatens her life and health, she was taken to the Investigative Committee for investigative actions.

On the evening of August 28, Gorbacheva, the current Russian champion in women’s singles among juniors, left the rink, went to the park and did not return home. It was clarified that before that she had a quarrel with coach Sofia Fedchenko, with whom she lived.