Olympic champion in figure skating Tatyana Navka appreciated the idea of ​​holding the world championship in Russia. Reported by RT.

“I am 100 percent sure that Russia could have hosted the World Figure Skating Championships better than anyone else. There is no doubt: our country would have organized everything at the highest level, ”Navka said.

The Swedish Figure Skating Federation has canceled all home competitions for the rest of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic. This decision called into question the holding of the World Championship, which was scheduled for March 22-28 in Stockholm.

Honored coach of the USSR in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova noted that, if necessary, the tournament can be postponed. According to the expert, Russia can be made the new venue for the world championship. At the same time, Tarasova clarified that she did not know if this was possible.

Tatiana Navka, together with Roman Kostomarov, won gold at the 2006 Olympics in ice dancing. She is also a two-time world champion.