Highlights: Controversy over the wearing of a shawl bearing the religious symbol of Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, Navjot Singh hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by wearing such a shawl.

Jathedar of the highest religious organization of Sikhs called Sidhu’s conduct ‘very unfortunate’

Amritsar

Former Punjab minister and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has a controversy over wearing a shawl bearing the religious symbol. Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said on Tuesday that Navjot Singh Sidhu had allegedly hurt the sentiments of the Sikh community by wearing such a shawl. He said that Navjot should apologize for doing so.

Jathedar of the highest religious organization of Sikhs described Sidhu’s conduct as ‘very unfortunate’. He said, “They should apologize immediately.”

Congress MLA and former Lok Sabha MP Sidhu had put a video on his YouTube channel ‘Jeetga Punjab’ a few days ago in which he is seen wearing a shawl in a meeting with some farmers in a village in Jalandhar.