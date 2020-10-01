The popular show The Kapil Sharma Show has started after a long gap due to lockdown. This show is being very well liked. Archana Puran Singh, the special guest of the show, is often said that she has taken away the chair of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Now Navjot Singh Sidhdhu has sent a special message for Archana. This is a funny video, which will make you laugh too.

This video has been shared by Kapil Sharma on his Instagram account. In the video, Kapil Sharma is seen in Navjot Singh Sidhu’s getup. He would ask Sapna (Krishna Abhishek) that you work only where Archana is. Sapna replies yes to this, then Sidhu says to give her my little message to her. He then gives Sapna a stone and says to give it to her head. He asks to be stoned on Archana’s head.

After this, Sapna says with a stone in her hand, she laughs a lot, now it will be fun and she goes away with the stone. This funny video is being liked a lot. Sharing this video, Kapil wrote in the caption, ‘Sidhu sir’s message for Archana ji. I’m sorry Bharat Sir, Vankush Arora, Manikaran Singh and Krishna forced me to do so. ‘

Replying to this post of Kapil, Archana Puran Singh wrote, ‘Thankfully I had shown this video earlier. Posted Kapil Sharma only after I did OK. Otherwise I would hit this stone on you and Krishna Abhishek’s head. As always, when something good happens, I will appreciate it and it is very funny.