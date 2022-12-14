Guadalajara, Jalisco.- The city of Madrid in Spain It is one of the most performed christmas events to enjoy this festivity in December seasons.

This year, the mayor of Madrid announced the events that will take place in the city for locals and tourists to enjoy.

Since November 25, Christmas has arrived in Madrid with the turn on the lights to welcome this festivity in the Gran Vía and various streets of Madrid.

The christmas bus that passes through the main avenues of the city is a traditional route to celebrate, called naviluz.

As for the sound and light shows can be enjoyed at the Palacio de Cibeles with a video mapping show the December 17 and 18 at 8:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

On December 21, 22 and 23 from 12:00 to 23:00 you can enjoy a preview of the International Light Festival Madrid 2023called evanescent in the Armory Square.

In the Sabatini Gardens, on January 3 and 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. there will be a show inspired by fireflies with the SPARK light show.

While the Zambomba, which is an event where hundreds of people walk through the city to set the mood for the morning.

It starts from the Plaza de la Villa to the Plaza de Oriente with music from rounds and crews, which will be on December 18 starting at 12:30 p.m.