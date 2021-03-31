Today, Wednesday, for the third consecutive day, the Suez Canal Authority, the Movement Department, continued to organize the passage of ships congregating at its northern and southern entrances, after the floatation of the Panamanian container ship that ran aground on the eastern bank of the canal, as 80 ships from Suez and Port Said began this morning.

Today, since 6:00 this morning, 38 ships have crossed from the Red Sea, the Persian Gulf and Southeast Asia bound for Europe, including a French nuclear-powered submarine and an auxiliary vessel. According to the Egyptian pyramids portal.

It also crossed 42 ships heading from Europe to the Red Sea, Southeast Asia and East Africa.

A responsible source stated, that 170 ships have crossed from Suez in the south and Port Said in the north since the end of the crisis of the delinquent Green Ship, floating and tugging to the Bitter Lakes.

He said that the investigations into the ship stranding accident will impose a new method for obliging the captains of huge ships to safe speeds in difficult weather conditions and normal conditions in order to achieve the highest levels of safe passage in this global facility, which is the artery of international navigation.