The container ship stranded last Tuesday in the Suez Canal continues to block the sea passage, so the authorities decided to temporarily suspend navigation while refloating work continues. If the operation is prolonged, the event could mean a new and severe setback to world trade, already affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What at first should have lasted a few hours is on the way to becoming an endless nightmare. This Thursday, March 25, two days after the Panamanian-flagged ship Ever Given ran aground in the Suez Canal during a severe sandstorm, the canal authorities temporarily suspended transit through the sea passage.

This decision was made in anticipation that the refloating work could last even “weeks, depending on the situation”, as reported by Peter Berdowski, executive director of the Dutch company Boskalis, in charge of the work of releasing the ship.

“It’s like a huge beached whale. It’s a huge weight in the sand. We may have to work with a combination of weight reduction by removing containers, oil and water from the ship, tugboats and sand dredging,” he added.

A satellite image released by Planet Labs Inc. shows the stranded container ship MV Ever Given blocking all traffic through the main channel of the Suez Canal. – Planet Labs / AFP

As for the exact causes of the event, the company Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement indicated that “initial investigations rule out any mechanical or engine failure as a cause of the ground connection”, after a first report suggested that the ship could have suffered a blackout before the accident.

Meanwhile, three ships were directed out of the channel, according to the Maersk shipping company, while more than 150 ships await instructions abroad.

New danger to world trade

Faced with the maritime chaos caused by the unforeseen event, the Japanese shipping company that owns the ship offered a written apology.

“We are determined to continue working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible,” said Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd. “We would like to apologize to all parties affected by this incident, including ships traveling and planning to travel through the Suez Canal. “.

“All western European ports are going to feel this,” said Leon Willems, spokesman for the port of Rotterdam, Europe’s largest. “We hope for both businesses and consumers that it is resolved soon. When these ships arrive in Europe, there will inevitably be longer wait times.”







Experts speculate on an increase in the price of Brent oil if the days of delay accumulate. At the moment, this Thursday it was above $ 63. If it is not released soon, cargo ships will have to consider continuing their routes around Africa, which would entail weeks of delay.

“The effect (of the channel lock) will not only be simple and immediate with cargo being delayed for the next several weeks, but it will actually have repercussions for the supply chain several months later,” said Lars Jensen, CEO of SeaIntelligence. Consulting, based in Denmark.

Shipping magazine ‘Lloyd’s List’ estimates that each day the Suez Canal closes, the traffic of more than $ 9 billion in goods is disrupted. Around 10% of all merchandise worldwide circulate through the canal throughout the year.

With AP, Reuters and EFE