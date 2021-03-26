Navigation in the Suez Canal was disrupted for the fourth day after a ship stranded

Navigation in the Suez Canal is still disrupted for the fourth consecutive day, after a huge container ship ran aground due to bad weather and closed the waterway.

The Egyptian authorities are continuing efforts to get them out, in light of the impact of the global trade movement by this incident.

The Suez Canal Authority indicated, in a statement on Friday morning, that the dredging of sand surrounding the delinquent ship had been completed at a rate of “about 87%, with dredging rates approaching 17 thousand cubic meters of sand.”

The authority had announced, in a statement on Thursday night, that a bulldozer had been used to carry out dredging work in the ship’s stranded area.

“The dredging works aim to remove the sand surrounding the bow of the ship with dredging quantities ranging from 15 to 20 thousand cubic meters of sand, which will be expelled through external expulsion lines for the dredger, to reach the suitable draft for floating, which ranges from 12 to 16 meters,” the statement said.

An official with the “Choi Kisen Kaisha” company, which owns the huge container carrier, said the company had no information about the exact condition of the damage to the ship.

He added that “locomotives and bulldozers are used to break rocks” in an attempt to remove the ship.

Earlier Thursday, the Suez Canal Authority said that navigation traffic was “temporarily suspended” until the giant ship, which completely blocked the canal after it ran aground and got stuck in sand, was re-floated.

The container ship “MV Evergiven” ran aground on Tuesday morning in the southern side of the canal, near the city of Suez. The ship, which was on a voyage from China to Rotterdam in the Netherlands, is 400 meters long, 59 meters wide, and has a gross tonnage of 224,000 tons.

Locomotives sent by the Suez Canal Authority are trying to dislodge them since Wednesday morning.

The authority stated, in a statement today, Friday, that it had received an American offer to “contribute to these efforts,” stressing that it looks forward “to cooperate with it in this regard, in appreciation of this kind initiative.”

The authority confirmed that it had received other offers of assistance without naming the countries.