Smartphone in flight mode – the driving instructions are still passed on

Google Maps can also be used offline. Rotter advises you to do this if you are traveling abroad and may not have an optimal mobile phone contract for this purpose. “Then you should download your route in the WLAN beforehand.”

This saves you an unexpectedly high mobile phone bill. His insider tip is an alternative: “Start the navigation and switch on the flight mode after the start.” Then the mobile phone is no longer online, but the app continues to work. “It no longer shows the surrounding map material,” says the digital expert. “But the driving instructions are enough.” It also saves battery power – which is important if you forget the charging cable, for example.

During a city trip: save the parking space of your own car in maps

Jamal Fischer from the technology magazine “Chip” also has a tip: “Especially when you go on vacation, you don’t always have to take the fastest route. There are often interesting sights along the way. You can insert this as a stopover, ”he says. To do this, click on the three dots above after entering your destination and select “Stopover”. You can also plan round trips in this way. The second tip from Jamal Fischer: “Instead of choosing ‘Start now’, I like to choose ‘Arrival by’. Then I can be pretty sure that I will arrive on time. “

Fischer’s third tip is for those taking a city trip by car: if you tap the blue dot at the parking lot that shows your current location, you can save your parking position. “If you can’t find your way back to the parking lot later, you can use Google Maps to guide you.”

Maps saves places worth seeing such as museums, cafés or restaurants

Travelers can also memorize sights and restaurants on a city trip with Google Maps: after clicking on a museum on Maps, for example, the lower part of the screen is pushed up. Then the location can be saved. If you want to visit several museums in one place, remember shops, cafés and restaurants, you can also make a holiday list. Later you select the desired destination from the list and let yourself be guided there.

Brian Rotter, however, advises planning your vacation at home on your laptop or PC: “The smartphone screen is intended for a quick look at the location. If you are planning a longer trip, you may be able to cope better with the big screen. ”The route is then sent to the smartphone so that it is also available on the go.

Valuable tip for families: If someone gets lost – share your location and let the app guide you

Another tip from Jamal Fischer for city travelers: “If a couple or a family is on the road separately and wants to meet again, just send the other your location.” To do this, tap the blue location point and select “Share location”. And then the other person can easily be led to the transmitter.

The smartphone shows you the way via “Live View”

And another function helps to get to your destination quickly in the city: Live View. “To do this, you hold the smartphone vertically in front of you,” says Fischer. Then you can see your surroundings through the camera after activating Live View. In addition, there are arrows pointing the way, which show the way. “That can be more helpful than an abstract map,” says Jamal Fischer.

Use Google Maps as navigation for local public transport

If you prefer to travel by bus and train at your destination, you can use Google Maps to display the relevant connections. It doesn’t always work perfectly, but very often. Simply select your destination and switch to the view for bus and train drivers.

Google Maps also has a pedestrian and cyclist mode. “A very practical feature for these user groups is the height profile,” says Brian Rotter. It is automatically visible in the lower part of the screen when the user is out and about in cyclist or pedestrian mode. So you can prepare for inclines or avoid them.

Exciting functions for Apple maps: locations in 3-D optics

Maps from Apple doesn’t have as many functions as Google Maps. But the two digital experts agree that maps are getting better. “For example, starting with iOS 14, you can also display bike paths here,” says Rotter. Today, Apple’s maps are already showing pedestrian and public transport routes as an alternative to driving mode.

At some outstanding sights such as Cologne Cathedral or in cities such as Munich, Apple also has a “flyover” mode that enables digital tours. In addition, Apple directly displays the corresponding Wikipedia entry for sights. The app can also replace a travel guide.