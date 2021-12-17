Dance Dance for actress (Jolente De Keersmaeker) by Jérôme Bel. Seen 16/10, De Brakke Grond in Amsterdam. Inl: stan.be ●●●●●

What happens when an actress dances parts of iconic choreographies of the twentieth century from her (linguistic) imagination? Can that rid the dance of its formal armor? With this question, choreographer Jérôme Bel, who became known in the 1990s as one of the foremen of conceptual dance, went to actress Jolente De Keersmaeker, co-founder of tgSTAN and sister-van. The result is not convincing.

Bel previously made solo performances, but for dancers. Beautiful, moving, witty portraits of dance art, dance profession and person. The personal is largely lacking in Dance for actress. After the (‘for ecological considerations’) spoken rather than paper presentation explanation, De Keersmaeker begins with an impression of the ballet lessons she took as a child, traditionally with barre, exercises au milieu and (jump) combinations. From that form-oriented work she switches to Isadora Duncans prelude, and links emotional descriptions to the movements: desire, eagerness, accepting the world. Movement becomes word, word loads movement.

The solo Pina Bausch recorded for herself Cafe Muller made is all clenched, physical emotion. Unforgettable is that vulnerable sleepwalker with helplessly outstretched palms. The body of actress De Keersmaeker is much less eloquent and musical. To compensate, her body is naked (naked = vulnerable) and that seems like a real weakness.

No, then the tribute to butoh celebrity Kazuo Ohno, which is also an ode to De Keersmaeker’s old father. It is a choreography for the face, moving admirably smoothly from a young girl’s smile to the demonic grin or the gnarled head of an old man.

In this way the solo navigates between word and movement, form and experience, dance and meta dance, and so on. Without the personal element, it seems mainly a form exercise, and in fact the opposite of the intended concept. Fortunately, the humor is not lacking (including an imitation of John Travolta), it is not deadly serious or hermetic. But it does not yield any useful insights, about dance or actress.