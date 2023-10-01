Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

In Munich, a woman followed her navigation system onto the train tracks, which meant that an S-Bahn had to apply an emergency brake. (Symbolic image) © Monotage/dpa/Imago

In Munich, a woman blindly followed her navigation system, but it directed her onto train tracks. The woman was only prevented from being hit by the train by using an emergency brake.

Munich – Over the last ten years, maps have been increasingly replaced by navigation systems. They are practical for several reasons, including that they are constantly updated. As a rule, construction sites and traffic jams are even pointed out – but as we see again and again, they are not completely flawless. So there was for Two cyclists filed a complaint because they illegally drove their navigation system across a border had. But even in this country, the navigation systems do not always guide correctly, as was the case with a woman from Munich: she was guided onto train tracks and almost got hit by the train.

Navi guides woman onto train tracks in Munich – S-Bahn came to a standstill “five meters in front of the woman”

The navigation system is not only a popular helper for drivers, too Cyclists and pedestrians like to use the navigation system. In Munich, a 25-year-old woman meticulously followed the instructions of a navigation app and ran through a hole in the fence onto the train tracks at Ostbahnhof. As the federal police announced on Saturday (September 30th), an S-Bahn train traveling from the airport to Ammersee had to brake quickly at around 9 p.m. on Friday. The train “came to a standstill about five meters in front of the woman.”

So the young woman probably escaped the fright again, and the S-Bahn ferry passengers were also uninjured. A tourist in Hawaii who followed her GPS into a harbor basin had less luck. Things got even worse for a man who followed his GPS over a broken bridge and died, as can be seen in the video.

A drunk woman follows the navigation system along the train tracks – investigation into interference with rail traffic

According to a police spokesman, the young woman who ran onto the train tracks was “clearly visibly intoxicated” but refused a breath alcohol test. The public prosecutor’s office then ordered a blood sample; the result from forensic medicine is still pending. The woman is being investigated for dangerously interfering with rail traffic.

Blindly trusting the navigation system can occasionally lead to rescue and police missions. A man was guided into the forest by his navigation system and then became trapped in it – the police had to come and help. Officers were able to locate the man in the dark because of the light reflecting off the car. (kiba/dpa)